Dua Lipa, Tame Impala rock Sydney with thrilling Radical Optimism concert

Dua Lipa had a blast at her second Sydney concert!
On Friday, March 28, the Levitating hitmaker captivated her Aussie fans with a spectacular show at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, which is her second stop of Radical Optimism Tour’s 2025 leg.
For the thrilling concert, the Future Nostalgia singer was joined by Tame Impala, an Australian musical group led by Kevin Parker.
To reflect on her incredible experience with the 39-year-old Australian singer and songwriter, Dua turned to Instagram to share a delightful post.
“NIGHT 2 SYDNEY. it just keeeeps getting better!!!!” she began.
The Break My Heart songstress continued, “Last night I was joined on stage by my mega talented aussie mate and songwriting partnaaaa @tameimpala who has inspired me for forever to sing The Less I Know The Better ~~~ gaaaah what a night!!!!”
Accompanying the caption was a huge carousel of photos and videos from the electrifying concert.
In the shared videos, Dua Lipa displayed unmatched energy, thrilling fans like never before.
Sharing about their amazing experience, a fan commented, “Thank you for an amazing night!! We loved every moment of it!!”
“Oh girl what a night we had ay love you,” gushed another.
A third expressed excitement for the final Australian show, writing, “See you tonight for the final Aus leg n3... here we comeeee.”
Dua Lipa’s final concert of Radical Optimism Tour’s Australia leg is scheduled tonight, March 29, 2025.