Dua Lipa teases ‘Physical’s unreleased version as ‘Future Nostalgia’ turns 5

  • March 27, 2025
Dua Lipa’s long wait is over as the perfect moment to unveil the unreleased version of Physical has finally arrived.

The Levitating hitmaker on Thursday, March 27, turned to her Instagram account to make an exciting announcement that sparked a buzz of anticipation among her 87.2 million fans.

To mark the milestone 5th anniversary of her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, which was released on March 27, 2020, the Albanian singer and songwriter announced that she will be sharing an unreleased version of her hit track, Physical, to celebrate the occasion.

“5 YEARS OF FUTURE NOSTALGIA ~ doesn't even feel real!!!! Thank you for the memories that I have to last me a lifetime ~ keeping me dancing all around the world,” she penned in the caption.

The Break My Heart songstress continued, “grateful beyond words and thanking my lucky stars every day for music and the power that it has over me and the ability it has had time and time again to connect us all no matter where we are on this floating rock!!!!”

Revealing about the huge surprise, she added, “To celebrate this massive milestone in my life i'm sharing a version of Physical that @troyesivan and I worked on together years ago and it always felt like it needed an occasion and this feels like it's the perfect time.”

Dua announced that the song will be out at midnight tonight.

Expressing their joy, a fan commented, “thank you for this birthday gift, another year,” while another wrote, “ty for everything ilysm.”

“Feeling soo emotional!!!What a PRIME ERA!!!>>>>” a third penned emotionally.

Dua Lipa is currently on her third concert tour titled Radical Optimism, and is set to perform in Sydney, Australia on March 28, 2025.

