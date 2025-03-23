Entertainment

Dua Lipa reflects on ‘unreal’ concert experience with Troye Sivan

The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker performed a thrilling Radical Optimism concert with Australian singer Troye Sivan in Melbourne

  • March 23, 2025
Melbourne had an “unreal night” to offer to Dua Lipa!

On Saturday, March 22, the Levitating hitmaker turned to her official Instagram handle to reflect on the incredible experience she had while performing the fourth concert of Radical Optimism Tour in the Australian capital.

During the fourth show, the 29-year-old Albanian singer and songwriter was joined by Troye Sivan, an Australian singer-songwriter and actor.

This surprise collaboration was enough to exhilarate the fans already, who expressed their thrill with their overwhelming response.

“Night 4 in Melbourne!!!!! Unreal night!!! Saturday night energy had us so good,” Dua expressed in the caption.

Reflecting on her experience to perform with Troye, she continued, “thank you to my bb @troyesivan for joining me on stage last night TOO MUCH FUN!!!”

The caption was accompanied by a huge gallery of photographs and videos from the captivating Night 4 in Melbourne, where the Dance The Night singer truly made her fans groove.

In the carousel, Dua Lipa shared tons of glimpses from the mesmerizing concert, including snaps with Troye, meeting fans, and an electrified crowd.

Dua Lipa is set to conclude the Melbourne leg of Radical Optimism Tour with fifth and last concert on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

