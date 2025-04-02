'Stranger Things' dethroned by 'Adolescence' on Netflix within 17 days

Netflix latest sensation Adolescence has been breaking records since its release.
The four-part limited series, which was released on March 13, 2025, has garnered 96.7 million views in just 17 day.
According to Variety, the remarkable achievement has pushed the renowned Stranger Things 3 down to the tenth spot on Netflix's all time most popular English-language TV series list, while completely kicking out Bridgerton Season 2 from the list.
Adolescence follows the electrifying story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, who gets charged for murdering his classmate Katie.
Directed by Philip Barantini and staring Stephen Graham, the mesmerising yet somewhat based on reality series has connected with audience worldwide, marking its position in Top 10 charts in all 93 countries, where Netflix ranking are available.
The streaming platform measures a series's views over a 91-day period, hence, Adolescence still has over two months to climb up the charts.
As of now, the most-watched show on Netflix is Korean dystopian-thriller Squid Game, while in English-category, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday has the lead.
Due to it's compelling story line, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also spoke out on the show's impact, announcing plans to make Adolescence available in UK secondary school as a learning tool.