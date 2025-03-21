Entertainment

Owen Cooper, Erin Doherty react to ‘disgusting’ scenes in ‘Adolescence’

‘Adolescence’ stars Graham, Erin Doherty, Owen Cooper, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco and Mark Stanley

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 21, 2025
Owen Cooper, Erin Doherty react to ‘disgusting’ scenes in ‘Adolescence’
Owen Cooper, Erin Doherty react to ‘disgusting’ scenes in ‘Adolescence’

Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty reflected on “disgusting” scenes in the hit show Adolescence.

Owen, who stars as Jamie in the four-part miniseries, was joined by co-star Erin Doherty for an interview with Netflix.

He revealed that the beverage given to him for the scenes was absolutely terrible.

The 15-year-old star said, “That was minging, That was horrible,” adding, “It wasn’t hot chocolate. It had to get changed.”

Related: Netflix record breaking series 'Adolescence' to be renewed for season 2?

Erin added, “Oh yeah, and I remember in one [take] it spilled all over the table. I could see people in the cameras, that could see into the room, quickly trying to clean it up before the camera came back.”

Owen chimed in, “Oh it was disgusting.”

The Netflix series stars Graham, Erin Doherty, Owen Cooper, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco and Mark Stanley.

Notably, each episode of Adolescence was filmed in a single take. It also made a record by accumulating 24.3 million views in just the first four days of its release

The hit show is available to stream on Netflix.

Priyanka Chopra gushes over husband Nick Jonas' Broadway Musical
Priyanka Chopra gushes over husband Nick Jonas' Broadway Musical
Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys family night out at Lakers Game: Photo
Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys family night out at Lakers Game: Photo
Kelly Clarkson admits feeling ‘lost, alone’ after brief hiatus from talk show
Kelly Clarkson admits feeling ‘lost, alone’ after brief hiatus from talk show
Lily Collins welcomes spring with nostalgic ‘Emily in Paris’ season 1 clip
Lily Collins welcomes spring with nostalgic ‘Emily in Paris’ season 1 clip
Jonas Brothers drop new single ahead of fan convention
Jonas Brothers drop new single ahead of fan convention
Shakira expresses excitement for 2nd Mexico show after ecstatic fan response
Shakira expresses excitement for 2nd Mexico show after ecstatic fan response
Dolly Parton reveals major rule for Sabrina Carpenter duet
Dolly Parton reveals major rule for Sabrina Carpenter duet
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy reduced to tears in new emotional clip
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy reduced to tears in new emotional clip
Justin Bieber posts cryptic message after Selena Gomez, Benny album release
Justin Bieber posts cryptic message after Selena Gomez, Benny album release
Gracie Abrams wins top honour for Billboard's 2025 Women in Music
Gracie Abrams wins top honour for Billboard's 2025 Women in Music
Celine Dion pays moving birthday tribute to late mom Thérèse Dion
Celine Dion pays moving birthday tribute to late mom Thérèse Dion
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share their sweet proposal story with Jimmy Fallon
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share their sweet proposal story with Jimmy Fallon