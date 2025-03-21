Owen Cooper, Erin Doherty react to ‘disgusting’ scenes in ‘Adolescence’

Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty reflected on “disgusting” scenes in the hit show Adolescence.
Owen, who stars as Jamie in the four-part miniseries, was joined by co-star Erin Doherty for an interview with Netflix.
He revealed that the beverage given to him for the scenes was absolutely terrible.
The 15-year-old star said, “That was minging, That was horrible,” adding, “It wasn’t hot chocolate. It had to get changed.”
Erin added, “Oh yeah, and I remember in one [take] it spilled all over the table. I could see people in the cameras, that could see into the room, quickly trying to clean it up before the camera came back.”
Owen chimed in, “Oh it was disgusting.”
The Netflix series stars Graham, Erin Doherty, Owen Cooper, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco and Mark Stanley.
Notably, each episode of Adolescence was filmed in a single take. It also made a record by accumulating 24.3 million views in just the first four days of its release
The hit show is available to stream on Netflix.