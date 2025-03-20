Netflix record breaking series 'Adolescence' to be renewed for season 2?

Adolescence has made fans quite excited about whats more in the store for the miniseries following it successful release on Netflix.
The four-part series, which highlighted the affects online extremism can have on young boys and men, is being praised for putting the message across in a cinematic and captivating way.
Speaking with The Sun, a source have given a hint about the possibility of a season 2.
An insider shared with the outlet, "Execs are thrilled by the results are acclaim for Adolescence."
While hinting that an eventual second instalment would follow a whole different plot line, the source revealed, "It's seen as a format that can run and run, at least to a second series if not further, as it could take in a different teen issue each series."
The crime-thriller follows the story of a 13-year-old Jamie Miller, who is accused of murdering a school girl.
Stephen Graham, who is the creator and plays Jamie dad in the series shared that he was inspired to co-write Adolescence after reading the tragic murder of Brianna Ghey and other teens in UK.
The Boiling Point actor explained more of the thought process on Virgin Radio as he noted, "When we were kids, when we were in our room, there wasn't much we could do really."
He added, "But today, when they're [teens] in their room, with social media, with the internet, you don't know. They're going into loads of different worlds via the internet."
"Every parent's going to watch this show and when they finish, they're going to burst into their kid's room and be asking them, what's going up? And give them a hug," Stephen concluded while expressing the reason behind the creation of the series.
Notably, Adolescence has also garnered attention for filming intense episodes with one-shot, making the crime-thriller more engaging.