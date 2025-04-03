Google Messages users face RCS disruption again: Here's how to fix it

RCS in Google Messages on Android is once again experiencing several issues, as it prevents users to connect to Google’s servers, forcing them to go back to SMS.
Affected users took to several social media sites, reporting numerous complaints regarding the bug, as they are unable to activate RCS on their phones.
As per the users, they have already tried using all the troubleshooting tips such as restarting their phone and clearing the app’s cache and data.
According to Android Police, a solution which has worked for a few affected users needs uninstalling all the updates to the messaging app and manually sideloading a previous variant of the APK app from a few months ago.
If this solution works for you, ensure to turn off auto updates for Google Messages from the Play Store.
Google needs to address this recurring problem with RCS
The exact reason behind RCS remains unclear. However, since reverting to a previous variant of Google Messages fixes the issue, the problem looks related to the app itself.
However, Google Messages has not addressed the issue yet.
