Google Messages to launch remote delete feature: Report 

Google Messages is reportedly preparing the latest remote delete functionality for Android which could potentially simplify dealing with accidentally sent messages.
The rumoured feature is likely to launch soon in the stable release of the Messages app, allowing users to delete messages for everyone in the chat.
Remote delete feature in Google Messages
According to Android Authority, the remote delete feature is expected to have similar functionality to the “delete for everyone” option available in other popular messaging platforms, including Telegram and WhatsApp.
When deleting a message, users will have two options — Delete for everyone and Delete for me. However, the former is likely to rely on the recent changes to Rich Communication Services (RCS) and it may only work on its compatible devices.
In addition, the message deletion windows said that users who are on the previous variant of the app would possibly be able to see the deleted messages.
It is important to note that the remote deletion feature in Google Messages may launch with a time limit.
Several reports suggest that users will have up to 15 minutes to delete messages for everyone, after which the option may no longer be available.
