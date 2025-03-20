Sci-Tech

Google Messages to launch remote delete feature: Report

Remote deletion feature in Google Messages may launch with a time limit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 20, 2025
Google Messages to launch remote delete feature: Report
Google Messages to launch remote delete feature: Report 

Google Messages is reportedly preparing the latest remote delete functionality for Android which could potentially simplify dealing with accidentally sent messages.

The rumoured feature is likely to launch soon in the stable release of the Messages app, allowing users to delete messages for everyone in the chat.

Related: Google replaces SMS with QR codes for Gmail account verification

Remote delete feature in Google Messages

According to Android Authority, the remote delete feature is expected to have similar functionality to the “delete for everyone” option available in other popular messaging platforms, including Telegram and WhatsApp.

When deleting a message, users will have two options — Delete for everyone and Delete for me. However, the former is likely to rely on the recent changes to Rich Communication Services (RCS) and it may only work on its compatible devices.

In addition, the message deletion windows said that users who are on the previous variant of the app would possibly be able to see the deleted messages.

It is important to note that the remote deletion feature in Google Messages may launch with a time limit. 

Several reports suggest that users will have up to 15 minutes to delete messages for everyone, after which the option may no longer be available.

Related: Google Chat rolls out easy meeting option for workspace users

OpenAI rolls out o1-pro API model with advanced capabilities
OpenAI rolls out o1-pro API model with advanced capabilities
Meta AI expands in Europe with enhanced features
Meta AI expands in Europe with enhanced features
WhatsApp wipes out 9.9 million Indian accounts in one month: Here’s why
WhatsApp wipes out 9.9 million Indian accounts in one month: Here’s why
Google Wallet now available for kids' in-store payments
Google Wallet now available for kids' in-store payments
Apple to launch iOS 18.4 soon with significant upgrades
Apple to launch iOS 18.4 soon with significant upgrades
WhatsApp to let users share Spotify songs directly in status updates
WhatsApp to let users share Spotify songs directly in status updates
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, praises India's innovative spirit
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, praises India's innovative spirit
NASA unveils plans for astronauts after 9-month space stint
NASA unveils plans for astronauts after 9-month space stint
Google announces innovative healthcare-related features for Search, Android
Google announces innovative healthcare-related features for Search, Android
WhatsApp to limit number of broadcast messages for businesses and users
WhatsApp to limit number of broadcast messages for businesses and users
Nvidia expands AI computing portfolio with DGX Spark and DGX Station
Nvidia expands AI computing portfolio with DGX Spark and DGX Station
Google rolls out ‘Canvas’ and ‘Audio Overview’ to Gemini
Google rolls out ‘Canvas’ and ‘Audio Overview’ to Gemini