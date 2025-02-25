Google replaces SMS with QR codes for Gmail account verification

Google is shifting from SMS verification to QR codes when creating Gmail accounts!
As per 9to5, Google considers SMS-based two factor authentication (2FA) insecure and plans to reduce it with QR codes for verifying new Gmail accounts.
Google wants to stop using SMS for authentication when creating new Gmail or Google accounts.
In a preview, Google mentioned that it is “reimagining how we verify phone numbers.
Traditionally, users enter their phone number and receive a six-digit code via SMS to complete the account creation process.
As per the reports, a “QR code being displayed, which you need to scan with the camera app on your phone.”
Google aims to reduce phishing threats and make it harder for scammers to create Gmail accounts for spam and malware.
However, despite this change, SMS will still be available as a two-factor authentication option alongside Google Prompt and other methods.
It is pertinent to note that the new one-time QR code verification is different from passkeys.
The change to Google Account and Gmail verification will be implemented gradually over the next few months.