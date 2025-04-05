Sports

GTA 5 Enhanced version to release on PC Game Pass soon

GTA 5 Enhanced on PC includes graphical upgrades, such as ray tracing features, ambient occlusion and more

  • April 05, 2025
Grand Theft Auto 5 is officially confirmed to come on Xbox Game Pass, while the recently released GTA 5 Enhanced version will be available on PC Game Pass.

The Redmond, Washington-based company on Thursday, April 3, 2025, announced that the open-world title will join the game subscription service on April 15.

GTA 5 Enhanced launched on PC, bringing technical advancements and GTA Online features previously only available on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X versions of the game.

Game Pass Ultimate, Standard and PC subscribers will be able to dive into GTA 5 at no additional cost.

GTA 5 Enhanced version on PC features console-specific enhancements and GTA Online content like access to new vehicles and modifications, Chameleon Paints, and other upgrades at Hao's Special Works.

Additionally, GTA 5 Enhanced on PC includes graphical upgrades, such as ray tracing features like ambient occlusion and global illumination, support for AI upscaling techniques like AMD FSR1 and FSR3, and Nvidia DLSS 3.

In an announcement, the Xbox Wire stated, “No matter what version you're playing, everyone will have access to Oscar Guzman Flies Again, the latest update where you can take to the skies — taking control of the McKenzie Field Hanger in Grapeseed. Play new arms trafficking missions, fly new aircraft, and more.”

According to Microsoft, Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Standard members will “get access to all console and PC editions of GTA 5 and could thus download and play the version their friends are playing.”

To note, PC Game Pass subscribers can select between the standard and enhanced editions of the game.

It is worth mentioning that fans are highly anticipating the launch of GTA 6 as multiple rumours are circulating on web.

