Nintendo Switch 2 price confirmed ahead of launch

  April 03, 2025
Nintendo has unveiled Switch 2, the most-awaited successor to one of the best-selling consoles in history.

Fans have been impatiently waiting to find out more since January when the Japanese gaming giant ended months of speculation by confirming basic information.

In a Nintendo Direct online presentation on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, it gave further details of the hardware, alongside confirming it would be accompanied by Mario Kart World.

The company said the new device would have better graphics and audio than its predecessor, and a chat button allowing players to speak to each other while playing.

Nintendo has also officially announced a series of other new titles for the console, including Elden Ring and Street Fighter 6.

Nintendo Switch 2 release date

The company has officially announced that Nintendo Switch 2 will be launched on June 5, 2025.

Nintendo Switch 2 price

The price of Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $449, while there will also be a Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle that will cost $499.99 USD.

However, pricing is claimed to vary in different markets, like in the UK, Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will be priced at £395, or £429 with Mario Kart.

Nintendo said its 3D audio tech will create a surround sound experience, but this is unlikely to be the feature that sways people to picking up the device.

To note, Nintendo is reportedly preparing to ship over 10 million units in the first year to meet demand. 

