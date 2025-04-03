GTA 6 price: Everything you need to know

Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is one of the most highly anticipated video game releases of all time, leaving fans impatient for further key details ahead of its launch.
Fans are anticipating the price of GTA 6, which has steadily mounted as industry trends and past pricing models will see a significant increase.
GTA 6 price
GTA 6 is claimed to be the biggest release of the decade in video games, perhaps in all of media and entertainment.
This further makes it more exciting for players to get their hands on the first GTA game in over 10 years.
Related: Nintendo Switch 2 price confirmed ahead of launch
In the absence of an official GTA 6 price from Rockstar Games, these are the expected price estimations based on current industry standards and speculations.
- Standard Edition: $70 – $90
- Deluxe Edition: $100 – $120
- Collector’s Edition: $150 or more
Speculation swirls around the GTA 6 price, with the standard edition likely mirroring current AAA trends at $70 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
What to expect from GTA 6?
According to industry experts, Rockstar Games may change the trend of video game pricing and introduce a new normal, possibly $90.
It is speculated that GTA 6 will launch as a single-player experience before introducing its multiplayer mode, but this claim has no conformity.
Some industry experts believe that GTA 6 will help consoles increase sales.
As the massive demand, the majority of the players expect that at least PS Plus or Xbox Game Pass will not include GTA 6 in their subscriptions early on.
Related: PUBG Mobile 3.8 update details — All you need to know