Royal

Prince William appoints Princess Diana's lawyer amid rising Royal tensions

Prince William aimed to hire his late mother, Princess Diana's legal advisors for his future legal matters

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 05, 2025
Prince William appoints Princess Dianas lawyer amid rising Royal tensions
Prince William appoints Princess Diana's lawyer amid rising Royal tensions  

Prince William has reportedly broken his father’s Royal tradition as he aims to hire his late mother, Princess Diana’s legal representative.

The heir to the British throne has decided on his own as he did not want to continue his father’s legacy in legal matters.

According to a report by Daily Express UK, an insider has disclosed that the Prince of Wales is determined to appoint Princess Diana’s lawyer, Mishcon de Reya, who represented her during her high-profile divorce from the monarch in 1996.

The tipster said, "He did not want to continue using his father's lawyers. It's as simple as that. He wants to be his own man."

Related: Prince William takes inspiration from King Charles after ‘new’ role 

William’s decision to branch out from his father’s advisors proved that he is "more willing to shake up the status quo behind palace doors as well," the source noted.

Another insider revealed to Sky News that the father-of-three wanted to do things differently instead of following Charles’ footsteps.

These claims came after a report predicted royal tension between William and Charles, suggesting the father-son duo has been giving each other cold shoulder after the monarch ignored Kate Middleton during the Commonwealth Day event.

Charles notably did not greet the Princess of Wales at an official event, which left the fans in utter shock.

However, King Charles has not responded to Prince William’s latest decision to hire deceased Princess Diana's legal representatives. 

Related: Prince William breaks silence after King Charles postponed royal trip 

Royal Court shares highlights of King Abdullah’s visit to Germany. Bulgaria
Royal Court shares highlights of King Abdullah’s visit to Germany. Bulgaria
Prince Andrew lands in new trouble as King Charles dragged into Chinese drama
Prince Andrew lands in new trouble as King Charles dragged into Chinese drama
Prince Andrew’s reputation 'beyond repair' amid fresh royal controversy
Prince Andrew’s reputation 'beyond repair' amid fresh royal controversy
Queen Silvia to skip royal duties until after Easter following surgery
Queen Silvia to skip royal duties until after Easter following surgery
King Charles, Queen Camilla 20th wedding anniversary plans revealed
King Charles, Queen Camilla 20th wedding anniversary plans revealed
Princess Eugenie makes rare appearance amid rift rumours with Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie makes rare appearance amid rift rumours with Prince Harry
Princess Kate sparks buzz on South America trip after Prince William's announcement
Princess Kate sparks buzz on South America trip after Prince William's announcement
Prince Andrew’s close links with China's President Xi Jinping revealed
Prince Andrew’s close links with China's President Xi Jinping revealed
King Charles addresses Prince Andrew court documents in new statement
King Charles addresses Prince Andrew court documents in new statement
Sarah Ferguson makes major move after Prince Andrew hit with new trouble
Sarah Ferguson makes major move after Prince Andrew hit with new trouble
Prince Andrew's Chinese spy case documents released: Here's what we know
Prince Andrew's Chinese spy case documents released: Here's what we know
Buckingham Palace shares delightful details about Princess Anne’s new visit
Buckingham Palace shares delightful details about Princess Anne’s new visit