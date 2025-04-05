Prince William appoints Princess Diana's lawyer amid rising Royal tensions  

Prince William has reportedly broken his father’s Royal tradition as he aims to hire his late mother, Princess Diana’s legal representative.
The heir to the British throne has decided on his own as he did not want to continue his father’s legacy in legal matters.
According to a report by Daily Express UK, an insider has disclosed that the Prince of Wales is determined to appoint Princess Diana’s lawyer, Mishcon de Reya, who represented her during her high-profile divorce from the monarch in 1996.
The tipster said, "He did not want to continue using his father's lawyers. It's as simple as that. He wants to be his own man."
William’s decision to branch out from his father’s advisors proved that he is "more willing to shake up the status quo behind palace doors as well," the source noted.
Another insider revealed to Sky News that the father-of-three wanted to do things differently instead of following Charles’ footsteps.
These claims came after a report predicted royal tension between William and Charles, suggesting the father-son duo has been giving each other cold shoulder after the monarch ignored Kate Middleton during the Commonwealth Day event.
Charles notably did not greet the Princess of Wales at an official event, which left the fans in utter shock.
However, King Charles has not responded to Prince William’s latest decision to hire deceased Princess Diana's legal representatives.
