Prince William takes inspiration from King Charles after ‘new’ role

The British monarch bestows son Prince William with 'more responsibilities' as a future King

  by Web Desk
  
  • January 17, 2025
Prince William seemingly takes inspiration from his cancer-stricken father King Charles after getting a new role.

Last year, the British monarch took a short break from his royal responsibilities after getting diagnosed with cancer along with Kate Middleton.

However, he started treatment and resumed them back in the last half of 2024.

Charles’ determination and courage was a source of motivation for the Prince of Wales as he had a “brutal” year.

Earlier this week, William earned a new role as a Patron of the College of Paramedics.

A royal expert Cameron Walker wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “NEW: The Prince of Wales has become Patron of the College of Paramedics and will attend their first-ever Emergency and Critical Care Conference in Birmingham later today.”

Moreover, Charles will reportedly entrust his eldest son with more responsibilities as he’s the future King of Britain.

A source told In Touch Weekly, the monarch “is now bestowing more responsibility on [William] and by all accounts is acknowledging that his time to rule will be sooner, rather than later.”

On January 16, King Charles made first public appearance after Prince William’s new role.

He visited The Gate in Clackmannanshire and interacted with the charity officials and the people who reside there.

