Prince William breaks silence after King Charles postponed royal trip

Prince William has released the first statement after King Charles and Queen Camilla postponed their trip to Italy.
On March 26, the Prince of Wales stepped out to meet Duchy of Cornwall’s young farmers.
During the royal visit, the future king met Kaleb Cooper and Charlie.
William took to Instagram and posted pictures from the engagement. He also expressed gratitude for meeting the young farmers.
The caption of the post read, “Great to be meeting with some of the Duchy of Cornwall’s young farmers today, and a pleasure to be joined by @cooper_kaleb and @runcheerfulcharlie for what will be an inspiring afternoon.”
Prince William’s appearance comes after Buckingham Palace announced that the British Monarch and Camilla have postponed their international.
Their royal trip has been delayed due to concerns over Pope Francis’ health.
The Pope’s medical team head, Sergio Alfieri, noted that "the recommendation for a period of convalescence of at least two months is very important.”
According to the reports, Charles and the Queen Consort might visit Rome and Ravenna in Italy at the start of April.
