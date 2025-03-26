Royal

Prince William breaks silence after King Charles postponed royal trip

The Prince of Wales steps out after King Charles and Queen Camilla postponed their Italy tour

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 26, 2025
Prince William breaks silence after King Charles postponed royal trip
Prince William breaks silence after King Charles postponed royal trip

Prince William has released the first statement after King Charles and Queen Camilla postponed their trip to Italy.

On March 26, the Prince of Wales stepped out to meet Duchy of Cornwall’s young farmers.

During the royal visit, the future king met Kaleb Cooper and Charlie.

William took to Instagram and posted pictures from the engagement. He also expressed gratitude for meeting the young farmers.

The caption of the post read, “Great to be meeting with some of the Duchy of Cornwall’s young farmers today, and a pleasure to be joined by @cooper_kaleb and @runcheerfulcharlie for what will be an inspiring afternoon.”

Related: Prince William returns back to Kate Middleton after concluding Estonia trip

Prince William’s appearance comes after Buckingham Palace announced that the British Monarch and Camilla have postponed their international.

Their royal trip has been delayed due to concerns over Pope Francis’ health.

The Pope’s medical team head, Sergio Alfieri, noted that "the recommendation for a period of convalescence of at least two months is very important.”

According to the reports, Charles and the Queen Consort might visit Rome and Ravenna in Italy at the start of April.

Related: Prince William tries to make Royal Family more approachable with simple move

Queen Camilla celebrates the launch of new initiative: 'making life better'
Queen Camilla celebrates the launch of new initiative: 'making life better'
Princess Beatrice makes surprise announcement days after emotional essay
Princess Beatrice makes surprise announcement days after emotional essay
Princess Alexandra of Hanover opens up on her bond with mother Princess Caroline
Princess Alexandra of Hanover opens up on her bond with mother Princess Caroline
King Charles announces major change in Royal estates amid cancer treatment
King Charles announces major change in Royal estates amid cancer treatment
Meghan Markle responds to claims of 'using' Archie, Lilibet for marketing
Meghan Markle responds to claims of 'using' Archie, Lilibet for marketing
Crown Princess Mette-Marit takes two-week sick leave as health issues persist
Crown Princess Mette-Marit takes two-week sick leave as health issues persist
Meghan Markle releases first message after Prince Harry's 'sad' announcement
Meghan Markle releases first message after Prince Harry's 'sad' announcement
Prince Harry shares heartbreaking news after Meghan’s podcast trailer release
Prince Harry shares heartbreaking news after Meghan’s podcast trailer release
Princess Rajwa stuns in flowy brown dress during outing with Crown Prince Hussein
Princess Rajwa stuns in flowy brown dress during outing with Crown Prince Hussein
Prince Harry announces ‘shocking’ split from his own charity with ‘heavy’ heart
Prince Harry announces ‘shocking’ split from his own charity with ‘heavy’ heart
Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow address ‘beef’ rumors in joint video statement
Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow address ‘beef’ rumors in joint video statement
King Abdullah II, UAE President stress deeper collaboration in key sectors
King Abdullah II, UAE President stress deeper collaboration in key sectors