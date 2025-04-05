Royal

Prince William gets heartfelt praise from Oscar-winning star for big project

An Oscar-winning actress spoke out in favor of Prince William’s huge initiative

Prince William’s heartfelt project got a huge nod from Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett.

On Saturday, April 5, GB News reported that the 55-year-old Australian actress and film producer heaped praises on the Prince of Wales’s Earthshot Prize, an initiative that aims to address environmental issues.

In her heartfelt statement, the Black Bag starlet also stressed that protecting the climate is not the responsibility of a single entity, but a collective effort.

"Climate can feel like yet another burden to take on that no one individual can make the changes needed to turn things around," she stated.

The Borderlands starlet continued to elaborate that "the overwhelming nature of the climate challenge can lead to despair, but we don't have time for apathy and inaction.”

Cate also acknowledged that “many people are struggling” with their own issues and challenges, however, she added, "Small actions do add up. The way we consume does add up.”

"The Prize, I feel, is a real injection of energised hope," and its goal is to "find, support and celebrate those who turn bold ideas into real solutions to repair our planet,” the Disclaimer actress noted.

Earthshot 2025 is decided to be held in Brazil this November.

