William kicks off Earthshot Prize in Africa, celebrating global sustainability innovators

Prince William arrived in style at the Earthshot Prize Awards, which is making its debut in Africa.
His appearance marked the beginning of the prestigious event in Cape Town, where five sustainability innovators will be awarded £1 million each for their groundbreaking work.
The Prince of Wales looked dapper in a grey suit jacket over a light blue shirt, paired with white trainers as he arrived at the fourth annual Earthshot Prize ceremony.
This event is the focal point of his trip to Cape Town, where Prince William will also deliver a speech.
The ceremony not only celebrates the achievements of past winners and finalists but also inspires young minds globally to envision a future filled with sustainability solutions.
Earlier in the day, Prince William engaged with the 15 finalists of the 2024 Earthshot Prize at the world-renowned Kirstenbosch Gardens, discussing their experiences with the Earthshot Fellowship Programme.
The ceremony, taking place in Africa for the first time, promises a star-studded show, with participation from South African icons such as TV presenter Bonang Matheba and actress Nomzamo Mbatha. The event will be streamed live on YouTube and across 50 African countries through the Multichoice network.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson dubbed the award ceremony as the Prince of Wales’s "Super Bowl" moment.