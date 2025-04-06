Prince Harry's UK trip in doubt amid clash with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's anticipated return to the UK next week for a Court of Appeal hearing regarding his security arrangements may be in jeopardy due to an alleged clash with Meghan Markle.
The Duke of Sussex’s two day legal proceeding will occur on Tuesday, April 8 and Wednesday, April 9 in London.
Notably, April 8 has another significance for the Duchess of Sussex as her new podcast is released on the same date.
Meghan’s podcast, named Confessions of a Female Founder, is her first project with Lemonada Media.
Most of the Duke of Sussex's appeal proceedings will take place in public, as directed by a recent order from the Court of Appeal.
But the confidential evidence will be heard during "short periods in private" sessions.
It came after Prince Harry started his legal battle against the Home Office over his personal security protection whilst in Britain.
The Court of Appeal judges, Sir Geoffrey Vos, Lord Justice Bean and Lord Justice Edis, cited the principle of "open justice" as the basis for their decision.
On Wednesday, the court said that opening submissions and arguments related to "non-confidential facts" will be held in open court.
