Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drift further apart after new update

Prince Harry faces new challenge as Meghan Markle takes bold step

  by Web Desk
  |
  • March 16, 2025
Prince Harry has faced a double setback as Meghan Markle takes steps toward a fresh professional separation.

As per GB News, the Duke of Sussex will not appear in the Duchess upcoming season of Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

It is reported that the estranged royal will be “completely absent” from both projects.

"He's not in it. It's her and more friends. More of the same," a source said.

Notably, on March 4, Meghan released a lifestyle show featuring the Duchess offering hosting tips and conversations with close friends.

Related: Prince Harry urged to maintain space from Meghan after her show release

The Suits alum will also release a second series amid making a comeback in podcasting career with the Confessions of a Female Founder.

However, Meghan’s show received huge criticism as an insider at Netflix admitted that the show is "not a runaway success".

I know they filmed the shows back-to-back so in theory there is no second season," the source told the Mail.

They added, "What this does is allow edits to be made to the show from feedback from press and Netflix viewers. It's clever and cost effective."

The insider clarified, "So no the overall contract has not been renewed yet".

This concern grows as Netflix has heavily invested in Meghan's As Ever brand, set to launch in stores soon.

Related: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keep their romance alive with unusual activity

