Royal

Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Harry's visa documents released

US authorities released the duke's visa documents following a legal battle with the Heritage Foundation

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 19, 2025
Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Harrys visa documents Released
Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Harry's visa documents Released

Meghan Markle has broken her silence following the release of Prince Harry's U.S. visa documents.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a post after the release of Prince Harry's visa documents.

In a shared post, Meghan dropped a throwback snap showing her younger self praying beside a statue of Mary and baby Jesus.

Related: Prince Harry suffers legal setback as his visa documents are RELEASED

She penned the caption, “When your dear friend from middle school/high school sends you something from your Alma mater and it brings the biggest smile to your face. Go Pandas.”


Notably, Meghan’s post came after the US authorities released the duke's visa documents following a legal battle with the Heritage Foundation.

As per the court documents, "Plaintiffs allege that the records should be disclosed as public confidence in the government would suffer or to establish whether the Duke was granted preferential treatment.”

They added, "This speculation by Plaintiffs does not point to any evidence of government misconduct."

The documents continued, "The records, as explained above, do not support such an allegation but show the regulatory process involved in reviewing and granting immigration benefits which was done in compliance with the Immigration and Nationality Act, 8 U.S.C. § 1103 and applicable rules and regulation."

Related: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drift further apart after new update

Prince Harry suffers legal setback as his visa documents are RELEASED
Prince Harry suffers legal setback as his visa documents are RELEASED
Prince William hosts key event at Windsor Castle without Kate Middleton
Prince William hosts key event at Windsor Castle without Kate Middleton
Princess Eugenie shares heartfelt update after King Charles major announcement
Princess Eugenie shares heartfelt update after King Charles major announcement
King Charles, Meghan Markle to compete for spotlight after big announcement
King Charles, Meghan Markle to compete for spotlight after big announcement
King Willem share powerful message after key meeting during Kenya trip
King Willem share powerful message after key meeting during Kenya trip
Queen Letizia of Spain juggles busy schedule at Zarzuela Palace
Queen Letizia of Spain juggles busy schedule at Zarzuela Palace
King Charles, Queen Camilla spending time ‘apart’ ahead of 25th wedding anniversary
King Charles, Queen Camilla spending time ‘apart’ ahead of 25th wedding anniversary
King Willem, Queen Máxima receive warm welcome from President Ruto in Kenya
King Willem, Queen Máxima receive warm welcome from President Ruto in Kenya
Prince William’s cousin announces ‘delightful’ life update
Prince William’s cousin announces ‘delightful’ life update
King Charles shares rare details about Italy tour with Queen Camilla
King Charles shares rare details about Italy tour with Queen Camilla
Prince William issues heartbreaking message on John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway’s death
Prince William issues heartbreaking message on John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway’s death
Queen Mary returns to Royal duties with smile after brief illness
Queen Mary returns to Royal duties with smile after brief illness