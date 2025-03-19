Meghan Markle breaks silence after Prince Harry's visa documents released

Meghan Markle has broken her silence following the release of Prince Harry's U.S. visa documents.
The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a post after the release of Prince Harry's visa documents.
In a shared post, Meghan dropped a throwback snap showing her younger self praying beside a statue of Mary and baby Jesus.
She penned the caption, “When your dear friend from middle school/high school sends you something from your Alma mater and it brings the biggest smile to your face. Go Pandas.”
Notably, Meghan’s post came after the US authorities released the duke's visa documents following a legal battle with the Heritage Foundation.
As per the court documents, "Plaintiffs allege that the records should be disclosed as public confidence in the government would suffer or to establish whether the Duke was granted preferential treatment.”
They added, "This speculation by Plaintiffs does not point to any evidence of government misconduct."
The documents continued, "The records, as explained above, do not support such an allegation but show the regulatory process involved in reviewing and granting immigration benefits which was done in compliance with the Immigration and Nationality Act, 8 U.S.C. § 1103 and applicable rules and regulation."
