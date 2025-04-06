Royal

King Charles meets Princess Eugenie's husband after Andrew’s new drama

Princess Eugenie's kids and husband get special tour of King Charles' helicopter before he kicks off Italy tour

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 06, 2025
King Charles recently met Princess Eugenie’s husband after court documents related Prince Andrew’s Chinese spy controversy were released.

As per Hello!, the British monarch surprised royal family members when he arrived at Kensington Palace via helicopter.

Charles was spotted touching down inside the grounds of the palace, where he was immediately greeted by his niece Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank and his two sons August and Ernest.

Related: King Charles addresses Prince Andrew court documents in new statement

His majesty, who looked draper in a a grey suit, departed via car.

After he left, Eugenie’s kids spent around ten minutes observing the impressive chopper.

King Charles brief meeting with Jack comes after Buckingham Palace released an urgent statement to address Prince Andrew's new controversy involving the monarch.

The Duke of York’s former senior aide stated in his his written submission to the court that Charles was aware of an investment fund that Chinese spy Yang Tengbo and Andrew were a part of.

Palace’s statement read, "While His Majesty met with The Duke and his adviser to hear outline proposals for independent funding over the past year, the individual known as H6 was not mentioned at any time or in any way as part of these discussions."

Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla will embark on a royal trip to Italy on Monday.

Related: Princess Eugenie shares joint statement amid Prince Andrew’s court drama

