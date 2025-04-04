King Charles addresses Prince Andrew court documents in new statement

King Charles has issued an urgent statement through Buckingham Palace in response to Prince Andrew's recent court document release, which has implicated him.
A former senior aide, Dominic Hampshire, claimed in his written submission to the court that Charles was aware of an investment fund that Chinese spy Yang Tengbo and Andrew were a part of.
Shortly after the court documents were released, Buckingham Palace shared a statement to clear Charles’ name in the fund scandal.
The statement read, "While His Majesty met with The Duke and his adviser to hear outline proposals for independent funding over the past year, the individual known as H6 was not mentioned at any time or in any way as part of these discussions."
The evidence stated Dominic and the Duke of York held meetings with the King to discuss the Eurasia Fund on two occasions.
Dominic’s statement read, "I have had two meetings with the Duke and His Majesty to discuss what the Duke can do moving forwards in a way that is acceptable to His Majesty. It is also of note that, amongst other topics, the Eurasia Fund and Aidan Heavey were discussed on both occasions with His Majesty.”
It continued, “For both these meetings with His Majesty, despite less media interest in the Duke, we took all precautions to get in and out of Windsor Castle without being seen.”
To note, the royal's office claimed Prince Andrew had "ceased all contact" with the businessman when concerns were first raised about him.
