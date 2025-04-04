Princess Eugenie shares joint statement amid Prince Andrew’s court drama

Royal

Prince Andrew may land in big trouble after new court documents are released

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 04, 2025
Princess Eugenie has released a joint statement with her charity ahead of Prince Andrew’s court documents release.

Over the week, the Princess of York, 35, was engaged in a number of activities with residents and staff at Caritas Bhakita House.

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew’s daughter co-founded the Anti-Slavery Collective back in 2017 to eradicate modern slavery by raising awareness.

On April 3, Eugenie and the organisation released a joint statement on Instagram along with a picture of the Princess with two other team members.

The joint social media statement read, "This week some of TASC team & our founder @princesseugenie had the privilege of spending the afternoon with the incredible residents and staff at Caritas Bhakita House! We sat with the residents, listened to their stories, and learned about their lives and experiences.”

It continued, “There was also a fierce debate over the rules of Uno and (cake emoji) eating.⁠ We are proud to support this grassroots organisation, which has been providing a safe haven for women who have been trafficked, enslaved, or exploited since 2015.⁠”

Princess Eugenie's joint statement precedes the release of new court documents on April 4, which are expected to reveal details about Prince Andrew's relationship with Yang Tengbo, an alleged Chinese agent.

