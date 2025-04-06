Prince Harry’s blunt remarks about Royal Family at Charles’ coronation exposed

Prince Harry was totally “fed up” of the Royal Family at King Charles III’s coronation.
Speaking to The Sun in a recent interview, lip reader Jeremy Freeman exposed shocking comments made by the Duke of Sussex about the Royals during the coronation ceremony.
The estranged royal, who stepped down from his duty as senior working royal in 2020 after tying the knot with former American actress Meghan Markle, slammed the Royal Family by stating the he was “fed up” of them.
While sitting beside his extremely close cousin, Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank, at King Charles’ coronation in May 2023, Harry stated, “I’m fed up with the way they treat me.”
“It’s not an ideal situation,” responded Jack, as per the lip reader.
Eugenie’s husband then asked, “It’s not the quiet life, is it?” to which Jeremy alleged that Prince Harry replied, “They don’t care.”
“I haven’t time for that,” Jack stated, adding, “Not if it’s over…” which was interrupted by the Duke who said, “It’s an eventually.”
However, it is unknown about whom Prince Harry was specifically talking about, but as per the outlet, it is speculated that the Duke of Sussex was speaking about his feud with King Charles and Prince William.