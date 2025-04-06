Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla face strain as they 'disagree strongly' on key issue

The British Monarch and Queen will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday

King Charles and Queen Camilla are reportedly at odds, with sources claiming the couple “strongly disagree” on their differing views.

As per GB News, the British Monarch and Queen will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday by spending the evening as guests of honour at a black tie State Banquet hosted by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

On their 20-year marriage, a friend of the royal couple said to the outlet, "Like any of us, they will disagree. Strongly.”

The source mentioned, "They both have their different views,” adding, "And they will have a very good argument."

It is reported that since the King was diagnosed with cancer, in February 2024, Camilla has attempted to convince her husband to step back and take a break.

"She obviously worries about him and his [cancer] treatment,” the insider mentioned, adding, "Except for the first couple of months, he’s pretty well worked every day since.

Sharing the King and Queen feelings, the source stated, "It has been such a strain. It was worrying for them as a couple."

The friend of the family added, "The Royal Family don’t do illness… and I think that’s quite difficult for the Queen.

"Consequently, towards the end of last year she was quite ill herself. I think she was just exhausted because of all the travel and stepping up to the mark in his place.”

The source noted, "I would say argument-wise that is absolutely the top of what they disagree about. She thinks, like we all do, that he does far too much, hates letting people down. But hopefully not to the detriment of his own health.”

To note, King Charles and Queen Camillatied a knot in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on April 9, 2005.

