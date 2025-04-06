Prince Harry’s upcoming UK visit set to overlap with major royal event

Prince Harry’s potential visit to the UK this week could clash with a special and major event for King Charles and Queen Camilla.
On Sunday, April 6, GB New stated that the Duke of Sussex, who is scheduled to appear in a court for two-day legal proceedings on Tuesday, April 8, and Wednesday, April 9, could possibly ignite a wave of tension between him and the Royal Couple.
The estranged Prince, whose relations with the Royal Family are already strained, is pursuing a legal battle through the Court of Appeal in London, England.
However, on the same day on April 9, a major royal event has also been planned to mark the Monarch and the Queen Consort’s milestone 20th wedding anniversary.
It is worth mentioning that King Charles and Queen Camilla will celebrate the anniversary during their tour in Italy.
Moreover, the Duke of Sussex will be coming to the UK for his legal battle against the Home Office over his personal security protection whilst in Britain.
Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Prince Harry might skip his visit due to an alleged clash with wife, Meghan Markle.
On April 8, when the father-of-two has to mark his presence in the court, Meghan’s new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, is also set to debut, which could make the Duke change his decision to return to his country.