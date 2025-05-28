Entertainment

Catherine Paiz finally speaks on ex Austin McBroom's infidelity scandal

The Ace Family YouTuber Catherine Paiz breaks her silence on ex-husband Austin McBroom's cheating

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Catherine Paiz finally opened up about the heartbreaks she experienced with ex-husband Austin McBroom.

A year after parting ways from Austin, The Ace Family YouTuber broke her silence on the cheating scandal of her former partner.

During her appearance on the latest episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, Catherine broke down in tears as she addressed the infidelity of the 33-year-old former basketball player.

The YouTuber flashed back to the moment when she found out about Austin's unfaithfulness while she was pregnant and said, "You never cheat on the person you love. I don't remember exactly the first, there were just so many' before saying she found out about 'twenty."

The influencer revealed that she discovered about Austin McBroom's infidelity after coincidentally seeing a text from another woman on his phone.

Catherine Paiz finally speaks on ex Austin McBroom's infidelity scandal

'I grabbed the phone. This long text comes through 'If you really love your wife.' I was like yelling, screaming, 'Tell me please, please just tell me who that was. I feel so stupid, just tell me. I'm having a baby, please just tell me,'" she recalled.

In the interview, Catherine also cleared the air on the Austin's claim that she had allowed him to date if he did not "embarrass" her.

"I never, ever, ever said that. I would never want my kids to think that is okay, to cheat on your husband or your wife," she said.

The influencer added, "And I will make sure that I raise them, and that they know that they never, ever do that. Because that is so wrong. And you never cheat on the person you love."

Who are Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom?

Catherine Paiz is a Canadian-American social media influencer and model, while, Austin McBroom is a former NCAA basketball player turned YouTuber

The ex couple, who jointly launched their YouTube channel The Ace Family in 2016, tied the knot a year later in 2017.

Divorced in 2024, the former flames are parents to three children.

