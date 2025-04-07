Jennifer Lopez makes big announcement after Ben Affleck debuts wedding ring

Jennifer Lopez is showing the world she’s not bothered one bit!
Just days after Ben Affleck was spotted wearing a wedding ring, JLo took to Instagram on Monday, April 7, to make a big announcement, hinting that nothing can faze her.
In her new post, the Unstoppable starlet teased that she will soon be announcing a “few select show dates” over the summer for her international fans.
She penned in the caption, “To all my international JLovers, I’ll be doing a few select show dates over the summer. I can’t wait to get back out there to see all of you. It’s been too long. It’s gonna be an amazing summer. #JLoLiveIn2025.”
The American singer-songwriter, on her official website, also revealed the concert dates for her upcoming tour, Up All Night.
JLo will be performing five power-packed shows in Spain’s Pontevedra on July 8, Cádiz on July 10, Málaga on July 11, Barcelona on July 15, and Bilbao on July 16, 2025.
This update comes after on Saturday, April 5, Page Six reported that Ben Affleck was spotted debuting a wedding ring on the set of his upcoming movie, Animals.
However, it is unclear whether the ring was his own or belonged to his character in the new film, in which he plays a married man.