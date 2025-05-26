Jennifer Lopez set to own AMAs stage after heartbreaking year with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her upcoming performance at the 2025 American Music Awards after parting ways with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.
Ahead of her highly-anticipated comeback at the AMAs, the Marry Me starlet explained the excitement over her hosting duties.
In a conversation with People, the 55-year-old American songstress revealed that she has been enjoying her life as a single woman.
The mom-of-two noted, "It seems like a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy," before adding that everything in her life feels "really healthy and good."
"I’m ready to get out there and make people sing and dance and have a good time. That’s always my goal," Lopez stated.
The superstar is gearing up to host the 2025 American Music Awards ceremony on Monday, May 26th.
Jennifer Lopez talks about her tough year after Ben Affleck's divorce:
This performance will come after she told El País magazine that she had a "really tough year" during which "unexpected things happened" with her, which included the cancellation of her tour, This Is Me... Live.
She stated, "Everybody goes through hard times in their life. And it’s what you do in those moments that do define you."
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez relationship timeline:
For those unaware, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from her former partner, Ben Affleck, in August 2024 after secretly tying the knot in 2022.
In February this year, the actress-turned-singer officially declared single after settling messy legal disputes with the Batman actor.