Rihanna's dad Ronald Fenty peacefully passes away at 70

The 'Work' singer's father was battling with undisclosed chronic illness for several years

Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, has breathed his last at the age of 70.

According to Starcom Network, the Fenty Beauty founder's dad tragically passed away after battling with a brief illness.

The Stay singer's father died in Los Angeles after a detailed chronic illness. 

As of now, the official cause and date of his death have yet to be revealed. 

According to insiders, Fenty's family was living with him during his last days in their home country, Barbados. 

However, Rihanna has not publicly reacted to the death of his father.

The singer-turned-businesswoman is currently pregnant and expecting her third baby with her longtime partner, A$AP Rocky.

Early life of Rihanna: 

For those unaware, Rihanna and her brothers, Rajad Fenty and Rorrey Fenty, were born to Fenty and her mother, Monica Braithwaite.

The globally known singer has three half-siblings from her father’s previous relationships, including her sister, Samantha, and Kandy, plus her brother, Jamie.

Rihanna was raised by their parents, Fenty and Braithwaite, in Bridgetown, Barbados, where Rihanna lived until she was 16 years old.

According to People, the Diamonds hitmaker's parents officially announced their divorce in 2002, when Rihanna was just 14 years old, after living separately for several years.

Does Rihanna have an estranged relationship with her father, Ronald Fenty?

Rihanna and Fenty shared an estranged relationship after the singer's previous relationship with her former boyfriend, Chris Brown, who assaulted her in 2009.

The deceased soul reportedly spoke to the press about the alleged incident without the consent of his daughter.

Since then, the father-daughter duo have had a broken relationship with each other.   

