A$AP Rocky rushes through rain to join pregnant Rihanna after her father’s death

Pregnant Rihanna is mourning the heartbreaking loss of her father, and her beau A$AP Rocky made sure to stick to her sad during this devasting time.
On Saturday, the Barbadian music icon’s beloved father Ronald Fenty passed away at the age of 70 in Los Angeles.
Soon after the tragic news broke, A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, was spotted in rainy New York City.
The Praise the Lord rapper looked somber as he departed his hotel and rushed to Rihanna’s side, who is pregnant with he third child.
Rocky was dressed in all black, wearing a leather jacket, long jean shorts, and sunglasses, appearing deeply affected by the tragic news.
Rihanna, who is one of the children Ronald shared with ex-wife Monica Braithwaite, has not yet publicly addressed their devastating family tragedy.
Rihanna’s relationship with her father
Rihanna had a complicated relationship with her father, Ronald Fenty.
In 2019, the rapper filed a lawsuit against her father, alleging he had misused her name to launch a talent development company, Fenty Management.
However, she filed to dismiss the lawsuit after two years and the father-daughter duo reconciled after years of estrangement with sources close to the family describing their bond as “healing and respectful.”
Besides Rihanna, Ronald Fenty also shared two more kids, Rajad and Rorrey, with his ex-wife Braithwaite.