Rihanna flaunts baby bump in bold cutout dress with A$AP Rocky at Cannes

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky also attended the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on Monday, May 19

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 21, 2025
Rihanna flaunts baby bump in bold cutout dress with A$AP Rocky at Cannes
Rihanna flaunts baby bump in bold cutout dress with A$AP Rocky at Cannes

Rihanna is redefining maternity fashion, AGAIN!

The Umbrella singer, who is pregnant with her third child, stepped out on Tuesday, May 20, to attend 2025 Cannes Film Festival with her longtime partner A$AP Rocky.

For the starry night, held at Palm Beach in Cannes, the 37-year-old Fenty Beauty mogul opted for a daring all-black cutout gown, proudly putting her baby bump on full display.

Rihanna accessorized her racy look with a pair of strappy black heels and hot pink sunshades, taking maternity fashion to next level.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old rapper complemented her in dark colors, wearing a chocolate trench coat with matching slacks and dress shoes.

The loved-up couple was seen enjoying a date night at the ceremony as they posed for the photos together.

Earlier to this, the duo also attended the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on Monday, May 19, where Rihanna supported A$AP Rocky at the premiere of his new movie, Highest 2 Lowest.

Both appearances of the couple come days after Rihanna released the song Friend of Mine as part of the upcoming Smurfs movie soundtrack.


About Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Since confirming romance in 2020, Rihanna and A$AP have welcomed two children, sons RZA Athelston and Riot Rose Mayers.

The couple is currently expecting their third child, which she announced with debuting baby bump on May 5 in New York City ahead of walking the 2025 Met Gala red carpet.

