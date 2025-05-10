Entertainment

A$AP Rocky pays touching tribute to Rihanna with sweet gesture at Met Gala

The 36-year-old rapper offered a behind the scene glimpse of his Harlem-inspired look at the Met Gala

A$AP Rocky turned heads with a bold fashion statement, debuting a massive gold ring featuring a diamond-studded figure resembling Rihanna.

The 36-year-old rapper offered Vogue a behind the scene glimpse of his Harlem-inspired look for the 2025 Met Gala, which garnered the attention at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 5.

In a shared video, Rocky showcased his jewelry piece in the end credits scene.

His jewelry turned heads as it featured a gold ring styled in the shape of the Fenty Beauty founder’s silhouette, paying tribute to 37-year-old Rihanna.

The statue ring was a copy of the Diamonds singer wearing a strapless, cleavage-baring minidress that was encrusted with sparkling diamonds.

Rihanna’s statue was decorated in gold chain which resembles her long braids, the chains swung around with each subtle movement of Rocky's hand.

Rocky said, “You see this sexy thing? My shorty got the little fatty on her too.”

He wore the ring on his left pinky finger and held it up to the camera so viewers could get a better look. “You see that forehead? You know who it is.”

Notably, the Sundress singer did not don the ornate piece on Met Gala event.

Rihanna's third pregnancy:

Rocky paid the special tribute to Rihanna after she revealed her pregnancy ahead of the major fashion event when her photographer Miles Diggs posted a photo of her in the rain with her baby bump on full display.

