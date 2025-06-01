Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet ex-girlfriend Eiza González reacts to Kylie Jenner romance

Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González briefly dated four years ago

Timothée Chalamet’s ex-girlfriend has given a seal of approval to Kylie Jenner romance!

During a new interview segment for Cosmopolitan’s Cheap Shots, Eiza González was asked about Chalamet’s high-profile romance with the Kardashians beauty mogul after she like a photo of the couple.

“I’m obsessed with them, and I love Timmy,” the Fountain of Youth actress gushed.

She went on to praise the Dune Part 2 actor, saying, “I think he’s the most talented, sweetest — honestly, sweetest boy — and I’m just so proud to see him thriving and doing great in his career, and we’re just good friends.”

“I have nothing but amazing things to say about him,” González added.

When asked about that social media like, the Mexican actress smiled and said, “They looked so cute together. They look so in love and so cute.”

However, González laughed off the follow-up question about “what really went down” between her and the Call Me By Your Name star, whom she was briefly linked to in June 2020.

About Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González’s relationship

Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González briefly date in 2020 when they were spotted kissing on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

However, in 2023, Chalamet sparked dating rumors with Kylie Jenner, who just parted ways with Travis Scott at the time.

