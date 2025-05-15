Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet may land big role amid Kylie Jenner romance

Timothée Chalamet might star in new biopic after 'A Complete Unknown' success

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 15, 2025
Timothée Chalamet may land big role amid Kylie Jenner romance
Timothée Chalamet may land big role amid Kylie Jenner romance

Timothée Chalamet might land a major role amid ongoing romance with Kylie Jenner.

The American actor will reportedly star in a biopic after the success of hit film, A Complete Unknown.

A famous skincare mogul Ole Henriksen, who is the world's first-ever celebrity facialist, has revealed that his life will be turn into a Hollywood biopic titled The Glowing Man.

The 76-year-old will be involved in the casting process. He shared his thoughts about giving the main lead role to Timothée during a chat with Hello!

Ole said, "He is such an icon, he just played Bob Dylan and did it effortlessly. I saw him in Wonka, he is amazing. He's a petite guy like me, delicate. He is a big superstar and I'm afraid that his salary would be the entire movie budget - and he deserves it, he's a great actor, he would be a great choice."

The upcoming biopic will star Barbra Streisand and Sylvester Stallone.

"We have to have Sly Stallone do a cameo. Sly is a man who I have loved and adored since I've been very, very young - he came into the spa on a continued basis, he taught me exercises every single time before we started the actual treatments,” the makeup mogul explained.

Timothée Chalamet's response on new acting gig:

It is pertinent to note that Timothée Chalamet has not confirmed the new acting gig yet.

He was last spotted with girlfriend Kylie Jenner at Los Angeles Lakers game last week.

OpenAI launches new GPT-4.1 models to ChatGPT

OpenAI launches new GPT-4.1 models to ChatGPT
Chris Brown detained in Manchester over bottle attack on music producer

Chris Brown detained in Manchester over bottle attack on music producer

King Charles, Camilla receive melodious welcome in Bradford ahead of key event

King Charles, Camilla receive melodious welcome in Bradford ahead of key event
Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37

Cornal Hendricks, South African rugby legend dies at 37
Chris Brown detained in Manchester over bottle attack on music producer
Chris Brown detained in Manchester over bottle attack on music producer
Candice King, Steven Krueger take their romance to next level with engagement news
Candice King, Steven Krueger take their romance to next level with engagement news
Justin Bieber drowning in debt as audit exposes nearly $9M Scooter Braun loan
Justin Bieber drowning in debt as audit exposes nearly $9M Scooter Braun loan
Wednesday gives spooky ‘warning’ to fans ahead of season 2 release
Wednesday gives spooky ‘warning’ to fans ahead of season 2 release
Kourtney Kardashian marks 3rd anniversary of courthouse wedding with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian marks 3rd anniversary of courthouse wedding with Travis Barker
Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams spark engagement speculation after telling clue
Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams spark engagement speculation after telling clue
Billie Eilish addresses ‘fake’ viral Met Gala photos in video message
Billie Eilish addresses ‘fake’ viral Met Gala photos in video message
Jenna Ortega calls herself 'luckiest woman' amid 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' promotions
Jenna Ortega calls herself 'luckiest woman' amid 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' promotions
Halle Bailey granted legal custody of son amid restraining order against ex
Halle Bailey granted legal custody of son amid restraining order against ex
Diddy hit with new rape charges as sexual assault trial intensifies
Diddy hit with new rape charges as sexual assault trial intensifies
‘Bridgerton’ fans express frustration after Netflix drops big update on Season 4
‘Bridgerton’ fans express frustration after Netflix drops big update on Season 4
Scarlett Johansson calls out Oscars for overlooking 'Endgame', reflects on Marvel days
Scarlett Johansson calls out Oscars for overlooking 'Endgame', reflects on Marvel days