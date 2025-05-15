Timothée Chalamet may land big role amid Kylie Jenner romance

Timothée Chalamet might land a major role amid ongoing romance with Kylie Jenner.
The American actor will reportedly star in a biopic after the success of hit film, A Complete Unknown.
A famous skincare mogul Ole Henriksen, who is the world's first-ever celebrity facialist, has revealed that his life will be turn into a Hollywood biopic titled The Glowing Man.
The 76-year-old will be involved in the casting process. He shared his thoughts about giving the main lead role to Timothée during a chat with Hello!
Ole said, "He is such an icon, he just played Bob Dylan and did it effortlessly. I saw him in Wonka, he is amazing. He's a petite guy like me, delicate. He is a big superstar and I'm afraid that his salary would be the entire movie budget - and he deserves it, he's a great actor, he would be a great choice."
The upcoming biopic will star Barbra Streisand and Sylvester Stallone.
"We have to have Sly Stallone do a cameo. Sly is a man who I have loved and adored since I've been very, very young - he came into the spa on a continued basis, he taught me exercises every single time before we started the actual treatments,” the makeup mogul explained.
Timothée Chalamet's response on new acting gig:
It is pertinent to note that Timothée Chalamet has not confirmed the new acting gig yet.
He was last spotted with girlfriend Kylie Jenner at Los Angeles Lakers game last week.