Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make dazzling red carpet debut in style

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have finally made their relationship red carpet official!
On May 7, Wednesday, the love struck duo made headlines as they attended the red carpet of 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome together.
At the prestigious event, the Call Me by Your Name actor received Italy's David Award for Cinematic Excellence.
For their red carpet debut, Kylie and Timothée stole the show with their colour coordinated fits.
Timothée Chalamet style for the 70th David Di Donatello Awards
The 29-year-old actor looked dapper in a luxurious velvet suit, which was accessorised with a boutonniere as he wore his brunette waves in an up-do.
Meanwhile, Kylie was everything-elegant in a simple body-hugging dress with a low-cut neckline.
The 27-year-old elevated her look with a velvet clutch with gold detailing.
Kylie Jenner's statement earrings at 70th David Di Donatello Awards
Kylie's glamours style's highlight were her Schiaparelli earrings, one of which featured a gold brass finger with a pearl and the other was designed as a sculpted hand with a crystal-set nail and pearl pendant.
Her hair was styled up in a slicked-back bun so her statement earrings can have their own moment.
The mom-of-two also posted carousal of her solo clicks on her Instagram after the event, where she shared that her simple glam makeup look for the formal event was done by herself.
Kylie and Timothée's appearance came just days after the beauty mogul made a solo appearance at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, May 5.
Although, the couple has been winning fans hearts with their sweet romance since 2023, they have kept their relationship away from the spotlight.
Despite Kylie joining Timothée in several of awards show, this is the first time she has made a red carpet appearance with the superstar.