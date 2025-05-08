Entertainment

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make dazzling red carpet debut in style

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been romantically linked since 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 08, 2025
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make dazzling red carpet debut in style
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make dazzling red carpet debut in style

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have finally made their relationship red carpet official!

On May 7, Wednesday, the love struck duo made headlines as they attended the red carpet of 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome together.

At the prestigious event, the Call Me by Your Name actor received Italy's David Award for Cinematic Excellence.

For their red carpet debut, Kylie and Timothée stole the show with their colour coordinated fits.

Timothée Chalamet style for the 70th David Di Donatello Awards

The 29-year-old actor looked dapper in a luxurious velvet suit, which was accessorised with a boutonniere as he wore his brunette waves in an up-do.

Meanwhile, Kylie was everything-elegant in a simple body-hugging dress with a low-cut neckline.

Picture credit: Just Jared/ Instagram
Picture credit: Just Jared/ Instagram 

The 27-year-old elevated her look with a velvet clutch with gold detailing.

Kylie Jenner's statement earrings at 70th David Di Donatello Awards

Kylie's glamours style's highlight were her Schiaparelli earrings, one of which featured a gold brass finger with a pearl and the other was designed as a sculpted hand with a crystal-set nail and pearl pendant.

Picture credit: Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Picture credit: Kylie Jenner/ Instagram 

Her hair was styled up in a slicked-back bun so her statement earrings can have their own moment.

The mom-of-two also posted carousal of her solo clicks on her Instagram after the event, where she shared that her simple glam makeup look for the formal event was done by herself.

Kylie and Timothée's appearance came just days after the beauty mogul made a solo appearance at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, May 5.

Although, the couple has been winning fans hearts with their sweet romance since 2023, they have kept their relationship away from the spotlight.

Despite Kylie joining Timothée in several of awards show, this is the first time she has made a red carpet appearance with the superstar.

Princess Anne offers unfiltered opinion on her royal duty

Princess Anne offers unfiltered opinion on her royal duty
Casey Means: Trump nominates wellness influencer for top health role

Casey Means: Trump nominates wellness influencer for top health role
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make dazzling red carpet debut in style

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet make dazzling red carpet debut in style
Gigi Hadid’s loved ones 'overjoyed' by her relationship with Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid’s loved ones 'overjoyed' by her relationship with Bradley Cooper
Gigi Hadid’s loved ones 'overjoyed' by her relationship with Bradley Cooper
Gigi Hadid’s loved ones 'overjoyed' by her relationship with Bradley Cooper
Shakira celebrates 20th anniversary of album 'Oral Fixation' with Wyclef Jean
Shakira celebrates 20th anniversary of album 'Oral Fixation' with Wyclef Jean
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘find joy’ in third pregnancy after challenging year
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘find joy’ in third pregnancy after challenging year
Jennifer Garner honors mentors in heartfelt Teachers Appreciation Week post
Jennifer Garner honors mentors in heartfelt Teachers Appreciation Week post
Selena Gomez marks 5 years of 'OMITB' as Benny Blanco's cheating rumours swirl
Selena Gomez marks 5 years of 'OMITB' as Benny Blanco's cheating rumours swirl
Rihanna shares exciting update about new album after revealing 3rd pregnancy
Rihanna shares exciting update about new album after revealing 3rd pregnancy
Victoria Beckham suffers 'hardest' blow of her life amid family rift
Victoria Beckham suffers 'hardest' blow of her life amid family rift
Travis Kelce's mom accidentally spills on his dating life before Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's mom accidentally spills on his dating life before Taylor Swift
Millie Bobby Brown marks Jake Bongiovi’s 23rd birthday with sizzling snaps
Millie Bobby Brown marks Jake Bongiovi’s 23rd birthday with sizzling snaps
Brittany Cartwright reveals shocking texts from ex husband Jax Taylor
Brittany Cartwright reveals shocking texts from ex husband Jax Taylor
Tommy Fury discusses bond with daughter after overcoming tough year
Tommy Fury discusses bond with daughter after overcoming tough year
Robert Pattinson skips Met Gala blue carpet, attends after-party with Suki Waterhouse
Robert Pattinson skips Met Gala blue carpet, attends after-party with Suki Waterhouse