'Snow White' now available on streaming platforms months after released in cinemas

'Snow White' faced widespread controversy, from backlash over CGI-created dwarfs too changes in original story

Following months of launch in cinemas, one of the most controversial films of the decade is now streaming on Disney platform.

It’s been an extremely difficult period for Disney, with a significant number of their films failing to attract viewers.

While Marvel’s Thunderbolts* received an impressive response, it’s projected to lose $100 million because of the audience's superhero fatigue.

Despite the Lilo and Stitch remake currently dominating cinemas all over the country, the company’s last live-action remake was a big disappointment.

Directed by The Amazing Spider-Man’s Marc Webb, and starring West Side Story star Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot as Queen, this remake of the company’s first animated feature underwent a troubled production.

It was initially planned to film in 2022 but postponed a year due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The project faced widespread controversy due to over CGI-created dwarfs to public disapproval of changes to the original story.

Snow White received an awful score of 40% based on 258 critics' reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, mentioning ‘Zegler's luminous star turn’ but criticizing the film’s cautious adaptation of the original material.

Despite receiving immense backlash, Snow White is currently streaming on several platforms. Disney maintains that their films are majorly for children, who keep enjoying the story line regardless of the controversy.

With a budget of up to $270 million to produce, Snow White grossed just $205.5 million across the globe.

