'The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3' trailer: Who will Belly choose?

Prime Video has finally dropped The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 trailer with a Taylor Swift mash-up in the background, throwing fans into a frenzy like never before.
Preparing the audience for a roller coaster of emotions, the final season is set two years after the events of the second instalment.
The trailer begins with showcasing Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno)'s relationship, which is going stronger than ever as they gear up to take the next step.
The loved-up pair are hit with backlash from their families, with Belly's mom noting, "You two are too young for a commitment like this!"
However, the couple are adamant on tying the knot despite the discouragement.
Meanwhile, Belly is still having some lingering feelings for Jeremiah's brother Conrad (Christopher Briney), and when they reunite, things go downhill.
The trailer also shed some light on the trio dynamic as Belly narrates, "When I'm with J, everything is easier, but everywhere I go there's a memory of Conrad."
In the upcoming season, Briney's character followed his late mother Susannah's dying wish and moved to California and is pursuing medicine in San Francisco.
Jenny Han, who wrote the trilogy of bestselling books the series is based on, has teased the final season will leave fans "devastated and heartbroken," because that's how a "successful love triangle" is supposed to feel like.
Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty will be premiering on July 16 on Prime Video.