Chris Pratt debuts shocking new look for ‘The Terminal List’ season 2

'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,' a new prequel series of 'The Terminal List', will premiere in August

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Chris Pratt has stunned his fans as he debuted shocking new look from the set of The Terminal List season two.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star took to his Instagram account on Friday, June 6, to share a video of himself in an unrecognizable rugged look.

In the video, Pratt could be seen addressing his nearly 45 million followers from the trailer while sporting a long bushy beard, mustache, and long curly hair.

“What's up everybody? It's me. Chris, and I'm having lunch. I'm on the set of The Terminal season two based on the book A True Believer. Anyways, this is my lunch and I just want to say, isn't this hair and makeup incredible?” Pratt began.

He went on to praise his makeup team, saying, “My team does such an awesome job. Look at. I don't want to tell you what I've been up to, but there's blood on my hands.”

“They do such great makeup and such great hair. And this is like this mustache hair is result, it like a wig, it's a fake beard, it looks freaking incredible,” the Jurassic world actor added.

Fans' reaction

Chris Pratt’s new look for The Terminal List fueled anticipation among fans, who were already eagerly waiting for the season two.

Rushing to comment section one wrote, “This is exactly how I imagine James Reese looking on the boat I’m already excited.”

While another penned, “So excited for season 2.”

“Bro still looks majestic with all the scruffy beard and hair,” the third added.

About 'The Terminal List'

Amazon Prime Video's The Terminal List, which premiered in 2022, is based on a series of novels of the same name by Jack Carr.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, a new prequel series, will premiere on August 27.

