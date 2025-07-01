Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal make romance Instagram official

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams were spotted together at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Gracie Abrams might have confirmed her relationship with Paul Mescal with a risky reshare on Instagram.

While posting the highlights from the 2025 Glastonbury Music Festival, the Tough Love crooner reposted an adorable clip of herself sitting on Mescal's shoulder during Olivia Rodrigo's performance.

In the background of the video, the American songstress could be heard covering The Cure's Friday I'm in Love with Robert Smith, as Gracie and Paul danced along.

The pair were seen together in multiple snaps and clips throughout the day, giving fans a long-awaited hard launch of their romance.

Gracie and Paul were seen enjoying the festival with friends and family, including the actor's Normal People's co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones and her partner Ben Seed.

The weekend was also the Mess It Up singer's debut at the Glastonbury Music Festival as a performer, where she showcased tracks including That's So True, I Love You and I'm Sorry, along with The Cure's cover of Just Like Heaven.

Sharing a carousel of cinematic shots from her set on Monday, June 30, Gracie paired the Instagram post with the caption, "Glastonbury just thank you so much. I will never ever stop pinching myself that we got to do this."


The romantic milestone came after they were first linked together in June 2024, after a dinner outing.

Paul was then spotted at one of Gracie's concerts in October, and the Grammy-nominated singer then attended the Gladiator II premiere with the Irish actor in November; however, they did not walk the red carpet together.

