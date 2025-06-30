Gracie Abrams nails viral ‘Apple’ dance during Charli XCX’s Glastonbury set

Gracie Abrams is the new addition to the growing list of Charli XCX’s special surprise guest to perform the viral TikTok dance to her track Apple.
The Dance The Night hitmaker brought out Abrams during her Glastonbury headline slot on Saturday, June 28.
While performing on The Other Stage, Charli clutched a glass of white wine as she introduced the Close to You singer.
“You know what time it is, now who the f**k is going to be ‘Apple girl' at Glastonbury?” the 32-year-old singer said to the crowd.
Charli went on to add, “Who did you find out there? Someone cute?” as the camera panned to Abrams, the daughter of director J. J. Abrams.
The 25-year-old singer was quick to perform a live version of the viral Apple dance, leaving the crowd in an awe.
Charli’s hit song Apple, which featured on the pop star's latest album Brat, went viral on social media after Kelley Heyer choreographed the iconic TikTok dance.
Previous “Apple girls” have included Chappell Roan, Charli’s fiancé The 1975 drummer George Daniel, Rosé from Blackpink and Chicken Shop Date podcaster Amelia Dimoldenberg.
Earlier to this, Gracie Abrams previously took to the Glastonbury stage herself on Friday night as a headliner at The West Holts Stage, with Charli XCX in attendance in the crowd.