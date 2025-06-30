Gracie Abrams nails viral ‘Apple’ dance during Charli XCX’s Glastonbury set

Gracie Abrams previously took to the Glastonbury stage herself as a headliner on Friday night

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Gracie Abrams is the new addition to the growing list of Charli XCX’s special surprise guest to perform the viral TikTok dance to her track Apple.

The Dance The Night hitmaker brought out Abrams during her Glastonbury headline slot on Saturday, June 28.

While performing on The Other Stage, Charli clutched a glass of white wine as she introduced the Close to You singer.

“You know what time it is, now who the f**k is going to be ‘Apple girl' at Glastonbury?” the 32-year-old singer said to the crowd.

Charli went on to add, “Who did you find out there? Someone cute?” as the camera panned to Abrams, the daughter of director J. J. Abrams.

The 25-year-old singer was quick to perform a live version of the viral Apple dance, leaving the crowd in an awe.

Charli’s hit song Apple, which featured on the pop star's latest album Brat, went viral on social media after Kelley Heyer choreographed the iconic TikTok dance.

Previous “Apple girls” have included Chappell Roan, Charli’s fiancé The 1975 drummer George Daniel, Rosé from Blackpink and Chicken Shop Date podcaster Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Earlier to this, Gracie Abrams previously took to the Glastonbury stage herself on Friday night as a headliner at The West Holts Stage, with Charli XCX in attendance in the crowd. 

Read more : Entertainment
BBC expresses 'regret' after Bob Vylan controversial show at Glanstonbury
BBC expresses 'regret' after Bob Vylan controversial show at Glanstonbury
Bob Vylan sparked controversy with their performance at the Glastonbury Festival last week
Victoria Beckham shares sweet family photo amid feud with son Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham shares sweet family photo amid feud with son Brooklyn
Victoria and David Beckham are embroiled in a feud with their oldest son Brooklyn, and his wife Nicola Peltz
Kanye West confirms Korean concert after honoring 'Diddy' with Freedom track
Kanye West confirms Korean concert after honoring 'Diddy' with Freedom track
Ye dropped a new song, Never Stop, alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son, King Combs last week
'Squid Game' to get US spinoff? What season 3's finale means for the thriller?
'Squid Game' to get US spinoff? What season 3's finale means for the thriller?
The South Korean hit thriller series 'Squid Game' has ended on a high note with season 3 paving the way for a US spinoff
David Beckham makes first appearance after urgent surgery
David Beckham makes first appearance after urgent surgery
David Beckham gives delightful update after sudden health scare due to painful injury
Ed Sheeran ignites wild cheers in Germany with surprise onstage collab
Ed Sheeran ignites wild cheers in Germany with surprise onstage collab
The ‘Sapphire’ singer leaves German fans thrilled as he brings out Zartmann onstage during Mathematics tour Stuttgart stop
‘Squid Game’ creator draws parallel between show’s villain, Elon Musk
‘Squid Game’ creator draws parallel between show’s villain, Elon Musk
‘Squid Game’ creator compares tech billionaire Elon Musk with Netflix series' villain
Kris Jenner’s bold demand at Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s wedding exposed
Kris Jenner’s bold demand at Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez’s wedding exposed
‘The Kardashians’ alum and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, made a shocking demand at the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
Vin Diesel teases Paul Walker's character return in ‘Fast & Furious’ final
Vin Diesel teases Paul Walker's character return in ‘Fast & Furious’ final
Vin Diesel confirms shocking Paul Walker's character return for final 'Fast & Furious' film, 12 years after his death
Harry Styles caught in steamy kiss, embracing mystery woman at Glastonbury
Harry Styles caught in steamy kiss, embracing mystery woman at Glastonbury
The ‘Night Changes’ hitmaker was spotted making out with an unidentified woman at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival
Beyoncé's team issues urgent update after dramatic Houston show incident
Beyoncé's team issues urgent update after dramatic Houston show incident
Beyoncé almost fell out of the flying car at her Cowboy Carter Tour show in Houston
Olivia Rodrigo takes centre stage at Glastonbury Festival
Olivia Rodrigo takes centre stage at Glastonbury Festival
Olivia Rodrigo surprises fans with duet performance with The Cure's Robert Smith