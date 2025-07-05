Jennifer Lopez celebrates Fourth of July with glowing selfies: See

Jennifer Lopez’s Independence Day is all about the “cupcake selfies!”
To celebrate the Fourth of July, the 55-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress turned to her official Instagram account and shared a couple of beautiful photos.
“Happy Fourth of July everybody. Here are the cupcake selfies LOL,” she penned in the caption.
For the photos, JLo looked stunning in a grey sports bra and pink striped trousers. She wore her gorgeously dyed hair down, letting it cascade over her shoulders with a center part.
Holding a special Freedom Day cupcake, the Unstoppable starlet flashed a radiant smile that lit up the scene.
In the photos, the Up All Night tour hitmaker also flaunted a silver necklace that spelled out her first name, Jennifer.
Fans reaction:
Jennifer Lopez’s adorable post and selfies were met with heartwarming reactions from fans, who gushed over their favorite actress without wasting any time.
“Forever young-lo!” praised one, while another expressed, “Haha! I love it! Love you Jennifer! Happy 4th.”
A third penned, “Toooo Cute glad you are enjoying your day Jen. happy 4th enjoy the fireworks show.”
“Absolutely adore youuu,” a fourth swooned.
This post comes after Jennifer Lopez debuted six new songs at an exclusive listening party for 30 lucky fans in Los Angeles, California this week.