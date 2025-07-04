Jennifer Lopez debuts six new songs during secret L.A. listening party

Jennifer Lopez had been working hard on new music and now she is giving her fans a peek into it!
On Wednesday, July 2, the 55-year-old singer hosted an exclusive listening party with 30 of her biggest Los Angeles-based fans, as per PEOPLE.
During the event, the Grammy-nominated singer debuted her six new songs, leaving her ardent fans mesmerized.
The songs include five upbeat tracks, Up All Night, Regular, Free, Save Me Tonight and Birthday, as well as an emotional pop ballad, titled, Wreckage of You.
“‘Wreckage of You’ is a pop ballad that she told us she co-wrote and recorded two weeks ago,” an attendee Edgardo Luis Rivera told Us Weekly.
She further shared that Lopez “kept thinking of the word ‘wreck’ because it means destruction, but she wasn’t destroyed. In fact, the lyrics of the song are, ‘I’m stronger after the wreckage of you.'”
Besides performing new songs, the Atlas star also treated the group with swag bags containing T-shirts, signed posters and JLo Beauty products as well as gifted them tickets to her New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas.
On May 26, Jennifer Lopez announced that she is returning to Las Vegas with a new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Ain addition to this, her Up All Night tour is set to start in Spain on Tuesday, July 8.