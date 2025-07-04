Jennifer Lopez looks glum in first outing after taking new step with Ben Affleck

It seemed to be a gloomy day for Jennifer Lopez!
The 55-year-old American singer and songwriter was spotted stepping out for the first time since reports of her joining forces with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, for a major financial decision were shared.
On its Instagram account on Thursday, July 3, Backgrid shared a three-slide post featuring the Unstoppable actress as she got out of her car and headed to a studio in Los Angeles, California.
For the appearance, JLo wore a white shirt with maroon leggings and carried a coordinating large maroon handbag. She kept her dyed hair open and paired the outfit with white sneakers.
However, it was her gloomy expression that caught the attention.
In the snaps, the Up All Night tour hitmaker appeared downcast while making her way through the parking lot.
Recently, it was reported by PEOPLE that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck teamed up to make a crucial financial decision – taking their Beverly Hills mansion off from the market.
The former couple, who listed their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion on the market in 2024, has taken it off after being unsuccessful in finding a buyer for a year.
According to a source close to JLo and the Argo actor, the pair made the “business decision” together, based on their mutual understanding.
For those unaware, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022 and parted ways in 2024 after the actress filed for divorce in August last year.