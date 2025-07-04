Jennifer Lopez looks glum in first outing after taking new step with Ben Affleck

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Jennifer Lopez looks glum in first outing after taking new step with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez looks glum in first outing after taking new step with Ben Affleck

It seemed to be a gloomy day for Jennifer Lopez!

The 55-year-old American singer and songwriter was spotted stepping out for the first time since reports of her joining forces with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, for a major financial decision were shared.

On its Instagram account on Thursday, July 3, Backgrid shared a three-slide post featuring the Unstoppable actress as she got out of her car and headed to a studio in Los Angeles, California.

For the appearance, JLo wore a white shirt with maroon leggings and carried a coordinating large maroon handbag. She kept her dyed hair open and paired the outfit with white sneakers.

However, it was her gloomy expression that caught the attention.

In the snaps, the Up All Night tour hitmaker appeared downcast while making her way through the parking lot.

P.C. Backgrid
P.C. Backgrid

Recently, it was reported by PEOPLE that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck teamed up to make a crucial financial decision – taking their Beverly Hills mansion off from the market.

The former couple, who listed their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion on the market in 2024, has taken it off after being unsuccessful in finding a buyer for a year.

According to a source close to JLo and the Argo actor, the pair made the “business decision” together, based on their mutual understanding.

For those unaware, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022 and parted ways in 2024 after the actress filed for divorce in August last year.

Read more : Entertainment
King Charles hails Duchess Sophie's visit to Hampton Court Palace Festival
King Charles hails Duchess Sophie's visit to Hampton Court Palace Festival
Duchess Sophie attended the prestigious royal festival earlier this week without her husband, Prince Edward
Emma Watson sparks dating rumors after cozy outing with mystery man
Emma Watson sparks dating rumors after cozy outing with mystery man
The 'Beauty and the Beast' starlet was spotted alongside her new companion at Oxford park earlier this week
Usher cancels series of Australian concerts without explanation
Usher cancels series of Australian concerts without explanation
'Hey Daddy' singer cancelled the slew of shows from Down Under tour
Victoria Beckham drops throwback steamy snap with David for 26 anniversary
Victoria Beckham drops throwback steamy snap with David for 26 anniversary
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tied the knot in July, 1999
Jennifer Garner wows in chic look on upcoming series ‘Five Star Weekend’ set
Jennifer Garner wows in chic look on upcoming series ‘Five Star Weekend’ set
The ’13 Going on 30’ actress kept it casual yet stylish on the set of ‘Five Star Weekend’ in Los Angeles
Hailey Bieber exudes glamour in lacy fit during night out with Camila Morrone
Hailey Bieber exudes glamour in lacy fit during night out with Camila Morrone
The Rhode founder and the ‘Death Wish’ starlet served fashion goals during their latest outing
'The Office' star announces retirement from comedy to pursue 'something bigger’
'The Office' star announces retirement from comedy to pursue 'something bigger’
'The Office', an American television series, ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013 on NBC
Why Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise walked away from'Ford v Ferrari' together?
Why Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise walked away from'Ford v Ferrari' together?
Brad Pitt said he’d love to work on a follow-up to Cruise’s 1990 racing film 'Days of Thunder’
Victoria Beckham gets David’s anniversary love as they mark 26 years together
Victoria Beckham gets David’s anniversary love as they mark 26 years together
David celebrates his 26th wedding anniversary with Victoria Beckham in a heartfelt post
Khloé Kardashian shares surprising plans for third baby in new appearance
Khloé Kardashian shares surprising plans for third baby in new appearance
Khloé Kardashian shares her two kids with ex Tristan Thompson, from whom she parted ways in 2021
Veteran writer Lolit Solis breathes her last at 78
Veteran writer Lolit Solis breathes her last at 78
Lolit Solis has died at the age of 78 due to a heart attack
Pregnant Rihanna shares hilarious road trip moments with sons RZA, Riot
Pregnant Rihanna shares hilarious road trip moments with sons RZA, Riot
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are expecting their third child, share two sons, RZA and Riot