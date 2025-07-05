BTS V parties hard with Park Bo Gum ahead of headlining Celine show

BTS’ V is painting the town red with his longtime pal Park Bo Gum!
The K-pop singer, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, was spotted partying with the When Life Gives You Tangerines star in Paris ahead of headlining the Fashion Week for luxury fashion brand Celine.
In the video, making rounds on social media, Taehyung could be seen grooving and popping sparkles at his welcome party as the guest popped champagne and held up a glittering sign that read “Welcome to Paris, V.”
For the grand celebration, hosted at Club Larc in Paris, BTS’ V decked out head-to-toe in the brand’s couture, wearing a black leather jacket with a white inner tee and blue denim.
The singer completed his look with the brand’s jewelry pieces and topped off with a pair of sunglasses, looking dapper as always.
Earlier to this, the BTS vocalist was swarmed by fans outside his hotel, who had gathered in hundreds to catch a glimpse of the K-pop idol.
This marks as V’s first official appearance after discharging from the military last month, along with fellow bandmates RM, Jungkook, and Jimin.
Now, with all seven members now officially discharged, BTS has made their much-awaited group comeback announcement.
During a 30-minute Weverse livestream, the boy band announced that will release a new album as well as embark on a global tour in spring 2026.