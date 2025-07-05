BTS V parties hard with Park Bo Gum ahead of headlining Celine show

  • By Web Desk
  • |


BTS’ V is painting the town red with his longtime pal Park Bo Gum!

The K-pop singer, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, was spotted partying with the When Life Gives You Tangerines star in Paris ahead of headlining the Fashion Week for luxury fashion brand Celine.

In the video, making rounds on social media, Taehyung could be seen grooving and popping sparkles at his welcome party as the guest popped champagne and held up a glittering sign that read “Welcome to Paris, V.”

For the grand celebration, hosted at Club Larc in Paris, BTS’ V decked out head-to-toe in the brand’s couture, wearing a black leather jacket with a white inner tee and blue denim.

The singer completed his look with the brand’s jewelry pieces and topped off with a pair of sunglasses, looking dapper as always.

Earlier to this, the BTS vocalist was swarmed by fans outside his hotel, who had gathered in hundreds to catch a glimpse of the K-pop idol.

This marks as V’s first official appearance after discharging from the military last month, along with fellow bandmates RM, Jungkook, and Jimin.

Now, with all seven members now officially discharged, BTS has made their much-awaited group comeback announcement.

During a 30-minute Weverse livestream, the boy band announced that will release a new album as well as embark on a global tour in spring 2026.

Read more : Entertainment
'Adam Adamant Lives!' star Gerald Harper passes away at 96
'Adam Adamant Lives!' star Gerald Harper passes away at 96
Gerald Harper was also known for his relationship with 'Coupling' and 'Green Wing' star Sarah Alexander in 90’s
Mark Snow 'The X Files' music composer passes away at age of 78
Mark Snow 'The X Files' music composer passes away at age of 78
The deceased artist was peacefully died in his residence in Connecticut over the weekend
Johnny Depp details painful childhood abuse after divorce from Amber Heard
Johnny Depp details painful childhood abuse after divorce from Amber Heard
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp settled their divorce matters in December 2022
Zayn Malik reflects on facing racism back during One Direction days in new song
Zayn Malik reflects on facing racism back during One Direction days in new song
One Direction star Zayn Malik opens up about dealing with discrimination in upcoming rap single
Jennifer Lopez celebrates Fourth of July with glowing selfies: See
Jennifer Lopez celebrates Fourth of July with glowing selfies: See
The ‘Atlas’ starlet marked the 249th Independence Day of the United States with a beautiful photo carousel
Beyoncé rocks stars-and-stripes in patriotic look to mark July 4th during show
Beyoncé rocks stars-and-stripes in patriotic look to mark July 4th during show
The ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ hitmaker brought patriotic vibe to her Cowboy Carter tour’s Landover stop to celebrate the US Independence Day
Zayn Malik teases debut rap song after concluding world tour
Zayn Malik teases debut rap song after concluding world tour
Zayn Malik set the internet ablaze by sharing lyrics of his upcoming rap song, ‘Fuchsia Sea’
Shakira hit with heartbreaking news day before LMYNL tour’s San Antonio show
Shakira hit with heartbreaking news day before LMYNL tour’s San Antonio show
The ‘Waka Waka’ crooner expresses ‘devastation’ as she receives sad news ahead of her San Antonia concert
Travis Kelce makes Taylor Swift’s big career milestone ‘more special’
Travis Kelce makes Taylor Swift’s big career milestone ‘more special’
Taylor Swift feels ‘emotional’ about Travis Kelce’s ‘support’ in purchasing her master’s rights
Julian McMahon, ‘Charmed’ and ‘Nip/Tuck’ actor, dies after serious health battle
Julian McMahon, ‘Charmed’ and ‘Nip/Tuck’ actor, dies after serious health battle
The ‘Fantastic Four’ star, Julian McMahon, passed away at the age of 56 following a private cancer battle
Young Noble, Outlawz member and Tupac Shakur collaborator, commits suicide
Young Noble, Outlawz member and Tupac Shakur collaborator, commits suicide
Outlawz rapper, Young Noble, who worked with Tupac Shakur dies at the age of 47
Dua Lipa drops mini-documentary on sold out Wembley shows
Dua Lipa drops mini-documentary on sold out Wembley shows
Dua Lipa performed her hit tracks ‘New Rules’, ‘Houdini’, ‘Be The One’ and ‘Dance The Night’ at Wembley concerts