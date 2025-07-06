BTS makes history post-military reunion

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


BTS has achieved a major milestone after post-military reunion.

Last month, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook completed their mandatory military training. They are set to embark on a tour next year.

As per the tabloids, BTS became the only Korean band with multiple songs on Apple Music's list of Top 500 Most Streamed Songs of All-Time.

The Korean boy band fandom, also known as ARMY, swarmed the social media to express their excitement.

A fan wrote on X, “Wild to think ‘Dynamite’ broke the language barrier so completely that it's competing with decades of English-language hits. The power of a perfect pop hook transcends everything.”

Another praised the boy band, “you can't be paving the way when you're literally the biggest and the first in everything you do???? helloooo?? someone please call the police, something is definitely wrong here ???!??!?”

“Congratulations #DynamitebyBTS @bts_bighit #BTS_Dynamite #방탄소년단 Plus is approaching 2 billion views on YouTube. Please, ami, keep up the good workgoing!!” a third noted.

To note, BTS is not officially back together yet. Some members of the band have made public appearances but they haven’t released any music yet.

The renowned band has announced a comeback for the spring of 2026, including a new album and a world tour.

