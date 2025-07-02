BTS announces big return with new album and world tour in 2026: Details

BTS has left fans buzzing with excitement as they announced a new album as well as a world tour for 2026.
On Tuesday, July 1, the famous K-pop boy band has unveiled the exciting news during a livestream viewed by over 7.3 million fans.
This mark as their first livestream in almost three years as all seven members of the group have been discharged recently from their respective military services.
The band, comprising of Jin, 32, Suga, 32, J-hope, 31, RM, 30, Jimin, 29, V, 29 and Jung Kook, 27, shared that the recording of their upcoming album will kick off this month while it is set to release in the spring of next year.
“Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started,” the band said.
The group went on to reveal that there will be a tour following the album's release, igniting excitement among fans.
"I hope you’re as excited as we are,” they added.
Besides these big announcements, all the seven members of the group also gave update on their solo tours and projects through the rest of 2025.
During BTS’ hiatus from 2022 to 2025 due to mandatory military service, each member actively pursued their solo careers, with all seven releasing at least one solo album in this period.