Crystal Palace won the Community Shield by defeating Premier League champions Liverpool 3-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended 2-2 at Wembley on Sunday, August 10.
Crystal Palace’s goalkeeper Dean Henderson played a key role by saving penalties.
Substitute Justin Devenny scored the winning penalty after Mohamed Salah missed Liverpool's first penalty by shooting it over the goal.
Henderson then saved penalties from Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott, helping secure the victory.
After winning the match, Henderson said, "They were 2-1 up, you would think we were out of the game. The manager said we would get chances in the second half ... and we deserved that in the end," as per Reuters.
The FA Cup holders have now claimed two trophies at Wembley within three month, including their recent win against Manchester City.
They are also the first team in 50 years, since Derby County in 1975 to win the Community Shield on their first try.
Crystal Palace’s manager, Oliver Glasner, said the team needs new players to stay strong and competitive.
Before the Liverpool vs Crystal Community Shield game, the minutes' silence for Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva was disrupted by fans booing and was stopped sooner than planned.
The match was supposed to begin with one-minute silence to honour them but some fans kept chanting during the silence, causing other fans to boo them.
As a result, the referee ended the silence early by blowing his whistle.