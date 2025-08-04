Liverpool pays heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota in emotional Anfield return

Liverpool paid tribute to Diogo Jota in their first match against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield since the late forward's tragic death.
Before the match, Liverpool legend Phil Thomson and Athletic Bilbao's president Jon Uriarte walked onto the field and placed flower wreaths near the goal area to honour Jota.
Around the stadium, digital signs displayed a message saying “Rest in Peace Diogo Jota and Andre Silva – You’ll Never Walk Alone."
Diogo and his brother died last month when their car went off the road and caught fire on the A-52 motorway in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain.
As per the reports, Diogo was travelling back to Liverpool as doctors had adviced him not to fly for about six weeks after he had lung surgery to fix a broken rib.
Liverpool fans also honoured Jota by raising flags and banners in his memory.
The club boss Arne Slot said in his match programme notes, "I know that you will want to pay your tributes before, during and after the games and I know that we will hear his song ringing out throughout the evening," as per BBC Sports.
"Diogo's passing has had a big impact on us all, but what has been so important has been the love and care shown from the football world, and in particular of course the Liverpool FC community," it added.
During the match, when the clock reached the 20th minute which was the same as his shirt number that Liverpool has now retired, the game was paused and everyone including players, coaches and fans clapped to pay tribute to him.
The Reds will play against Crystal Palace in the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday, August 10.
After that, they will start their Premier League season by playing their first league match at their home stadium, Anfield, against Bournemouth on Friday, August 15.