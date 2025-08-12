Giovanni Leoni transfer buzz grows as Liverpool joins AC Milan for defender

Liverpool is in race with AC Milan to secure a top defender Giovanni Leoni from Parma.
The Premier League season begins on Friday and meanwhile all clubs are rushing to finalize player transfers before the opening matches.
Recently, reports revealed that Parma may accept a €30 million (£25 million/$35 million) offer plus bonuses for the defender.
Parma signed 18-year-old Leoni, who greatly admires Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk from Sampdoria in 2024 after strong performances in Serie B.
Seen as a possible replacement for Alessandro Bastoni, Leoni has earlier caught the attention of Inter, whose new manager Cristian Chivu coached him at Parma last season and hopes to convince him to join.
Meanwhile, AC Milan's coach Massimiliano Allegri has also admired Leoni and considered signing him after selling Malick Thiaw to Newcastle but Milan chose Genoa’s Koni De Winter instead because he was a cheaper option.
Liverpool hopes to sign young defender Leoni and has also started discussions to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.
In addition to this, Swedish striker Alexander Isak is eager to leave Newcastle United and make a move to Liverpool this summer.
According to multiple sources, Isak aims to transfer to the Premier League champions before the transfer deadline on September 1.