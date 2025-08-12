Home / Sports

Giovanni Leoni transfer buzz grows as Liverpool joins AC Milan for defender

The Premier League is about to start with clubs rushing to complete player transfers before the opening games

Giovanni Leoni transfer buzz grows as Liverpool joins AC Milan for defender
Giovanni Leoni transfer buzz grows as Liverpool joins AC Milan for defender

Liverpool is in race with AC Milan to secure a top defender Giovanni Leoni from Parma.

The Premier League season begins on Friday and meanwhile all clubs are rushing to finalize player transfers before the opening matches.

Recently, reports revealed that Parma may accept a €30 million (£25 million/$35 million) offer plus bonuses for the defender.

Parma signed 18-year-old Leoni, who greatly admires Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk from Sampdoria in 2024 after strong performances in Serie B.

Seen as a possible replacement for Alessandro Bastoni, Leoni has earlier caught the attention of Inter, whose new manager Cristian Chivu coached him at Parma last season and hopes to convince him to join.

Meanwhile, AC Milan's coach Massimiliano Allegri has also admired Leoni and considered signing him after selling Malick Thiaw to Newcastle but Milan chose Genoa’s Koni De Winter instead because he was a cheaper option.

Liverpool hopes to sign young defender Leoni and has also started discussions to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

In addition to this, Swedish striker Alexander Isak is eager to leave Newcastle United and make a move to Liverpool this summer.

According to multiple sources, Isak aims to transfer to the Premier League champions before the transfer deadline on September 1.

You Might Like:

Travis Kelce spills beans on how acting distracted him from NFL success

Travis Kelce spills beans on how acting distracted him from NFL success
NFL star Travis Kelce recently starred in 'Happy Gilmore 2' alongside Adam Sandler

David Coote given eight-week ban over Jurgen Klopp remarks

David Coote given eight-week ban over Jurgen Klopp remarks
Cootehas personally apologized to Klopp as well as to the FA, PGMOL and the wider football community over his actions

Alexander Isak keen to join Liverpool before transfer deadline

Alexander Isak keen to join Liverpool before transfer deadline
Newcastle turned down a £110 million offer from Liverpool for Alexander Isak

Italian athlete Mattia Debertolis dies after collapse at World Games in China

Italian athlete Mattia Debertolis dies after collapse at World Games in China
Mattia Debertolis passes away at the age of 29 four days after collapsing during World Games

Taylor Fritz advances to Cincinnati Open fourth round after ‘difficult day’

Taylor Fritz advances to Cincinnati Open fourth round after ‘difficult day’
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner beats Gabriel Diallo amid power disruption and fire alarm drama

Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement ring for Georgina sparks mixed reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement ring for Georgina sparks mixed reactions
Ronaldo proposes to long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez with an over $5M diamond ring

Tom Brady names Patrick Mahomes as most similar QB to himself

Tom Brady names Patrick Mahomes as most similar QB to himself
Patrick Mahomes receives praise from NFL legend Tom Brady for his ‘winning attitude’

Emma Raducanu outperformed by Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati Open

Emma Raducanu outperformed by Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati Open
The British tennis player was beaten by the world No. 1 in the match that lasted three hours and nine minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez engaged after eight-year romance

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez engaged after eight-year romance
The legendary football player and Argentinian model parent five children together

Spanish FA approves plans for La Liga match in USA despite fans backlash

Spanish FA approves plans for La Liga match in USA despite fans backlash
The Spanish football supporters' association FASFE strongly oppose the plans to move the game to the US

Travis Kelce sparks Taylor Swift podcast buzz with 'mysterious' guest tease

Travis Kelce sparks Taylor Swift podcast buzz with 'mysterious' guest tease
Swifties go wild as Travis Kelce’s 'New Heights' teaser sparks huge excitement and speculation among fans

Paramount secures exclusive rights to stream all UFC fights

Paramount secures exclusive rights to stream all UFC fights
The UFC is the leading martial arts organization globally with around 100 million fans in the US